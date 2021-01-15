Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stock Position Lowered by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group lessened its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,794 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,031,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,511,902,000 after purchasing an additional 631,062 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,076,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,631,000 after buying an additional 635,108 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,443,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,307,000 after buying an additional 4,723,283 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,428,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,788,000 after buying an additional 4,750,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,462,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,277,000 after buying an additional 224,812 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ventas stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.08. 117,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,118. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.67 and its 200-day moving average is $43.33. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $63.38.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $918.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.61 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.53.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

