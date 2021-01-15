Venus (XVS) Reaches One Day Volume of $14.36 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. In the last week, Venus has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One Venus token can now be bought for approximately $4.19 or 0.00011704 BTC on major exchanges. Venus has a market capitalization of $31.67 million and $14.36 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,895.81 or 1.00327498 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00020605 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002280 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00037841 BTC.

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,563,343 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . The official website for Venus is venus.io

Venus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

