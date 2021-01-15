Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Short Interest Update

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,270,000 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the December 15th total of 4,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Barberich purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 218,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTM. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Verastem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Verastem in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Verastem in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Verastem in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Verastem in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

VSTM opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.72. Verastem has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $4.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Verastem had a negative net margin of 590.19% and a negative return on equity of 189.37%. The company had revenue of $78.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.78 million. On average, research analysts predict that Verastem will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th.

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

