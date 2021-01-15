Verge Hits Market Cap of $192.71 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last week, Verge has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $192.71 million and $11.41 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.48 or 0.00389837 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000191 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000233 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,419,491,743 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.