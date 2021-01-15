VeriBlock (VBK) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.77 Million

VeriBlock (CURRENCY:VBK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One VeriBlock coin can now be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VeriBlock has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. VeriBlock has a market cap of $5.77 million and approximately $3,694.00 worth of VeriBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About VeriBlock

VBK is a PoP + PoW coin that uses the vBlake hashing algorithm. VeriBlock’s total supply is 973,335,972 coins and its circulating supply is 695,346,613 coins. VeriBlock’s official Twitter account is @veriblock and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VeriBlock is www.veriblock.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The VeriBlock Blockchain is a concrete implementation of PoP, which extends Bitcoin's security to other blockchains in the most secure, economical, and easy-to-implement manner possible, further developing upon the DTTP ethos of PoP. It acts as a fully DTTP security adapter/aggregation layer between other blockchains and Bitcoin. Every time a new blockchain joins the VeriBlock ecosystem or an existing one increases in value, all other blockchains in the VeriBlock ecosystem benefit by enjoying the additional security and decentralization that results from VeriBlock's increased network effect. “

VeriBlock Coin Trading

VeriBlock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriBlock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

