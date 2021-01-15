VeriCoin Market Cap Tops $2.11 Million (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0631 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 18.3% against the dollar. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $406,189.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,322.00 or 1.00111833 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00021563 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002296 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00011384 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000185 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,382,794 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

