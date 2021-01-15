Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VBTX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Veritex from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

VBTX opened at $29.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Veritex has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.15.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.50 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veritex will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Veritex news, Director Pat S. Bolin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $193,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,551.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $555,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 493,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,334,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,016 shares of company stock worth $275,338 in the last quarter. 5.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Veritex by 31.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 14,131 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Veritex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,737,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after buying an additional 11,507 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 25.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 26,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

