Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Raymond James

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Shares of NYSE:VET traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $838.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.84. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $16.68.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $211.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.23 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 106.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VET. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 254.1% in the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 227,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 163,300 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 29.3% in the third quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 65,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 222.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 45,899 shares in the last quarter. 13.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

