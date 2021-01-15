Veros (VRS) Achieves Market Cap of $3.38 Million

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded up 15.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Veros coin can now be purchased for $2.75 or 0.00007518 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Veros has a total market cap of $3.38 million and $217,366.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Veros has traded up 147.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Veros alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00057458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.92 or 0.00429053 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00041278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,478.21 or 0.04041633 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00012948 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00014018 BTC.

Veros Coin Profile

Veros is a coin. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 coins. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veros’ official website is vedh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Veros was built from the ashes of an old project that was abandoned by its creators. When the previous founders took the money and ran, they left behind a community of people in shambles, without a hope for revival. From this, Veros Digital Hearts was born. Veros Digital Hearts converted all of the worthless tokens from the old project into new VRS tokens, ready to be used on the Veros global fundraising platform. Veros’ core essence is to proliferate philanthropy. It is where we came from, and where we are headed. Veros is a zero-fee fundraising platform where the majority of all advertisement revenue funnels directly into fundraisers launched on the platform.IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on Dex-trade.comMarch 31 – April 14https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247219278140649476https://dex-trade.com/ieo/vrs IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on P2PB2B.ioApril 8-22, 2020https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247214236377452549https://p2pb2b.io/token-sale/VRS/3 “

Buying and Selling Veros

Veros can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.