Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) CEO Sells $130,100.00 in Stock

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $130,100.00.

David Martin Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

On Monday, December 14th, David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $132,800.00.

On Friday, November 13th, David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $119,200.00.

On Monday, November 9th, David Martin Roberts sold 20,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $230,200.00.

NASDAQ:VRRM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,326. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.74 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average of $11.24.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $96.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 10.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Verra Mobility from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verra Mobility has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.