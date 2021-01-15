Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Short Interest Up 51.1% in December

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the December 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other news, insider K Gary Barnette sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,184,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,620,392.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERU. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Veru in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Veru during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Veru by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 312,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 183,288 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Veru by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 20,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Veru by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 21,802 shares in the last quarter. 23.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VERU traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.46. 10,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,938,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.91 million, a PE ratio of -60.38 and a beta of 0.21. Veru has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.91.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 30.37% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Veru from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Brookline Capital Management boosted their price objective on shares of Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Veru from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.15.

About Veru

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines for prostate cancer treatment and prostate cancer supportive care. The company's drug candidates include VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer, planned Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of taxane resistant metastatic triple negative breast cancer, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

