Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) dropped 7.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.90. Approximately 3,578,756 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 3,904,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

VERU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Veru from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Veru from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management boosted their price objective on Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.15.

Get Veru alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94. The company has a market cap of $623.32 million, a PE ratio of -55.59 and a beta of 0.21.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Veru had a negative return on equity of 30.37% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veru Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veru news, insider K Gary Barnette sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $2,422,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,184,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,620,392.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERU. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the 3rd quarter worth $1,592,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru during the 2nd quarter worth $785,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 312,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 183,288 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 293.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 245,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 182,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,189,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,355,000 after purchasing an additional 138,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

About Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines for prostate cancer treatment and prostate cancer supportive care. The company's drug candidates include VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer, planned Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of taxane resistant metastatic triple negative breast cancer, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.