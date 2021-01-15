VerusCoin (VRSC) Market Cap Reaches $15.89 Million

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $15.89 million and approximately $48,210.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded down 29.8% against the US dollar. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000737 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00036714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00112715 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00064000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00251288 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00060139 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 60,226,213 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

VerusCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

