Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VWS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52 week low of €357.40 ($420.47) and a 52 week high of €632.50 ($744.12).

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

