Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

OTCMKTS:VWDRY traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.07. 134,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,338. The company has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.85 and a beta of 0.89. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $87.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.62.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

