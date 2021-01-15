VestChain 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,442.00 (VEST)

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last seven days, VestChain has traded 38% lower against the dollar. VestChain has a total market capitalization of $18.72 million and approximately $3,442.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VestChain token can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About VestChain

VestChain is a token. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2018. VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 tokens. VestChain’s official website is vestchain.io . VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VestChain is a decentralized project that created their own blockchain to improve the transaction speed and decrease the cost of the transactions. Also, through VestChain blockchain developers, traders, investors can launch their ideas/projects onto the market. The project is similar to Ethereum but increased the number of transactions per second to 15 thousand and reduced the cost of each transaction. “

VestChain Token Trading

