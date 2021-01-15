Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

CKSNF has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Vesuvius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vesuvius currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Vesuvius alerts:

Shares of CKSNF stock remained flat at $$6.90 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48. Vesuvius has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $6.90.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.