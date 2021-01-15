Viberate (VIB) Hits Market Cap of $3.76 Million

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. Viberate has a market capitalization of $3.76 million and $918,667.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viberate token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Viberate has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00058980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.48 or 0.00462219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005521 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00042141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,471.81 or 0.04061964 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00013162 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00016579 BTC.

Viberate is a token. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 194,754,794 tokens. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here

Viberate can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viberate using one of the exchanges listed above.

