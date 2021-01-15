VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.45.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $121,992.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 94.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.6% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 13.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.6% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 175,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE VICI opened at $25.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 99.57 and a quick ratio of 99.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $28.75.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.32. VICI Properties had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 4.80%. On average, analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 89.19%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

