Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.65

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.65 and last traded at $32.65, with a volume of 5035 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Victrex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Peel Hunt upgraded Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victrex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.26. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

