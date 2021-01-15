Victrex plc (VCT.L) (LON:VCT) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,498.00

Victrex plc (VCT.L) (LON:VCT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,498 ($32.64) and last traded at GBX 2,432 ($31.77), with a volume of 5488 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,450 ($32.01).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,256.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,022.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of £2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a GBX 46.14 ($0.60) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Victrex plc (VCT.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.20%.

In related news, insider Martin Court sold 1,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,119 ($27.68), for a total value of £22,270.69 ($29,096.80).

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

