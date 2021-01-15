Vid (VI) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.56 Million

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Vid token can now be bought for approximately $0.0665 or 0.00000184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vid has a market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $58,691.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vid has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vid alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00036296 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00112484 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.24 or 0.00252227 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00063542 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00059476 BTC.

About Vid

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,438,391 tokens. The official website for Vid is vid.camera . Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation

Vid Token Trading

Vid can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.