VIDT Datalink Trading Down 1.6% Over Last Week (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One VIDT Datalink token can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001615 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $30.09 million and $1.47 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00050565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.24 or 0.00417095 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00040408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,539.53 or 0.04083844 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00013454 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00013797 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Token Profile

VIDT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org . The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

