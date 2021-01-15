Vidulum (VDL) Price Reaches $0.0164 on Top Exchanges

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. In the last seven days, Vidulum has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $117,535.91 and $18,784.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000896 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000567 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 135.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 67.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum (CRYPTO:VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum.

Vidulum Coin Trading

Vidulum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

