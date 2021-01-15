ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Shares Down 9.1%

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)’s stock price fell 9.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.18. 1,631,232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 5,540,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

A number of research firms have commented on VRAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ViewRay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.14.

The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $769.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott William Drake purchased 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $500,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRAY. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $942,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,061,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after buying an additional 212,611 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $497,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 112,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 488,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 108,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

