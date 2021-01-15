Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Short Interest Up 47.2% in December

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,300 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the December 15th total of 95,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Viomi Technology stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.71. The stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,138. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.91. Viomi Technology has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $8.97. The firm has a market cap of $395.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.83.
Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $218.97 million during the quarter. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Viomi Technology will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIOT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Viomi Technology by 6.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 16,436 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Viomi Technology by 53.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 17,542 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Viomi Technology by 29.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 68,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Viomi Technology by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,026,000 after buying an additional 23,012 shares during the last quarter. 14.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Viomi Technology
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices.
