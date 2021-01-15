Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Short Interest Up 47.2% in December

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,300 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the December 15th total of 95,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Viomi Technology stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.71. The stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,138. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.91. Viomi Technology has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $8.97. The firm has a market cap of $395.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.83.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $218.97 million during the quarter. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Viomi Technology will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on VIOT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Viomi Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIOT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Viomi Technology by 6.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 16,436 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Viomi Technology by 53.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 17,542 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Viomi Technology by 29.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 68,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Viomi Technology by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,026,000 after buying an additional 23,012 shares during the last quarter. 14.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices.

