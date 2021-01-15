Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) shares traded up 12.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.43 and last traded at $6.38. 644,944 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 366% from the average session volume of 138,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

VIOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Viomi Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.83.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $218.97 million for the quarter. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 3.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Viomi Technology Co., Ltd will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,012 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 68,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 17,542 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viomi Technology by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 16,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

Viomi Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIOT)

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices.

