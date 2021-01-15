Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) shares traded up 12.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.43 and last traded at $6.38. 644,944 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 366% from the average session volume of 138,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.
VIOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Viomi Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.83.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,012 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 68,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 17,542 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viomi Technology by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 16,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.61% of the company’s stock.
Viomi Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIOT)
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices.
