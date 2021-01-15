VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.50

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.49, with a volume of 44984 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.25.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.34. The firm has a market cap of C$153.34 million and a PE ratio of -9.66.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.89 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that VIQ Solutions Inc. will post -0.1005199 earnings per share for the current year.

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

