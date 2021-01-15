VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) Trading 12% Higher

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)’s share price shot up 12% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $5.69. 20,389,867 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 630% from the average session volume of 2,793,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.18.

Get VirnetX alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VHC. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in VirnetX by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VirnetX in the third quarter worth $252,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of VirnetX during the third quarter worth $250,000. Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in shares of VirnetX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,840,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of VirnetX in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. 27.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for VirnetX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirnetX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.