Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:UTES) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:UTES) were down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.40 and last traded at $40.58. Approximately 5,012 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 3,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.69.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.06.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.