Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 605,672 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 17,148 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.5% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $132,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.07.

NYSE V traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.26. 29,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,679,151. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $220.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $394.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

