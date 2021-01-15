Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,691 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.8% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Visa by 251.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,454 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $110,874,000 after purchasing an additional 29,158 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 155,929 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Creeks Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 713,083 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $142,595,000 after purchasing an additional 85,703 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.07.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,920,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $201.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.84. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

