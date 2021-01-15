Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Short Interest Update

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,000 shares, an increase of 59.4% from the December 15th total of 89,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

VIST opened at $2.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $233.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 3.68. Vista Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $69.86 million for the quarter. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Vista Oil & Gas will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deep Basin Capital LP grew its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 3,588,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,136 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,765,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 608.2% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 160,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 137,542 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 41,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. It principally owns producing assets in Argentina, as well as in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 101.8 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

