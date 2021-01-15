Vitae Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.46 Million (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last seven days, Vitae has traded 43.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vitae coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.73 or 0.00015605 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vitae has a total market capitalization of $111.57 million and $1.46 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vitae alerts:

Rapids (RPD) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Vitae Profile

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vitae Coin Trading

Vitae can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vitae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.