Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VVNT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vivint Smart Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Shares of VVNT opened at $24.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average of $18.67. Vivint Smart Home has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.14 and a beta of 0.41.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $318.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

