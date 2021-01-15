Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CFO Sells $282,899.10 in Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $282,899.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,830,464.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vocera Communications stock opened at $44.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -93.23 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.37. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $45.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $53.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.55 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCRA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after buying an additional 513,867 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,477 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on VCRA. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Vocera Communications from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens began coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.