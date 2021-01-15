Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given a €169.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) received a €169.00 ($198.82) target price from equities researchers at Independent Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.20% from the company’s previous close.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €189.00 ($222.35) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a €174.00 ($204.71) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €173.47 ($204.08).

Shares of VOW3 traded up €7.18 ($8.45) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €151.98 ($178.80). The company had a trading volume of 2,347,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €148.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of €141.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75. Volkswagen AG has a 12-month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 12-month high of €185.48 ($218.21).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

