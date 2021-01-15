Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given a €185.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €185.00 ($217.65) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.73% from the company’s current price.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €173.00 ($203.53) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €189.00 ($222.35) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €173.47 ($204.08).

VOW3 opened at €151.98 ($178.80) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.75. Volkswagen AG has a 1-year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 1-year high of €185.48 ($218.21). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €148.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €141.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

