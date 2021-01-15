Volkswagen’s (VWAGY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VWAGY. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Volkswagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Volkswagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:VWAGY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,020. The company has a market capitalization of $102.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.52. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.07.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.90 billion. Volkswagen had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 4.31%. On average, analysts expect that Volkswagen will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

