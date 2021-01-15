Voltari (OTCMKTS:VLTC) vs. Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Voltari (OTCMKTS:VLTC) and Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Voltari and Comstock Holding Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voltari 0 0 0 0 N/A Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Voltari and Comstock Holding Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voltari -108.78% N/A -9.95% Comstock Holding Companies 10.81% 125.81% 16.35%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Voltari and Comstock Holding Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voltari $1.55 million 4.70 -$1.53 million N/A N/A Comstock Holding Companies $25.32 million 1.03 $890,000.00 N/A N/A

Comstock Holding Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Voltari.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Voltari shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 73.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Comstock Holding Companies beats Voltari on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Voltari

Voltari Corporation engages in acquiring, financing, and leasing commercial real properties. It owns and leases three commercial real properties in Long Branch, New Jersey; Flanders, New York; and Columbia, South Carolina. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. operates as a real estate assets management and services company. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. It offers commercial real estate and asset management services for rental apartments, office buildings, hotels, commercial garages, leased lands, retail properties, mixed-use developments, and transit-oriented developments. The company also provides real estate services in the areas of strategic corporate planning, capital markets, financial consulting, commercial mortgage brokerage, title, and environmental and design-based services. In addition, it offers environmental services, including consulting, environmental studies, remediation, and industrial hygiene services, as well as site specific solutions. Further, the company provides construction management and supervision services. It offers its services primarily in the Washington, D.C. Metro Silver Line in Fairfax and Loudoun Counties, as well as in the states of Maryland and Virginia; and the Mid-Atlantic region. The company was formerly known as Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

