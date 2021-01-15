VR Education Holdings Plc (VRE.L) (LON:VRE) Shares Gap Up to $12.50

VR Education Holdings Plc (VRE.L) (LON:VRE) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.50, but opened at $13.25. VR Education Holdings Plc (VRE.L) shares last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 212,152 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 13.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 16.61 and a quick ratio of 16.61. The company has a market capitalization of £31.67 million and a PE ratio of -4.46.

About VR Education Holdings Plc (VRE.L) (LON:VRE)

VR Education Holdings Plc, through its subsidiary Immersive VR Education Limited, operates as a virtual/augmented reality software company in education and simulated training sector worldwide. The company offers ENGAGE, an online virtual learning and corporate training platform that provides educators and corporate trainers the tools they need to create their own content in virtual classrooms or virtual training environments.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for VR Education Holdings Plc (VRE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VR Education Holdings Plc (VRE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.