W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Stock Price Up 7.8%

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) was up 7.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $64.93 and last traded at $63.25. Approximately 1,341,408 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 568,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.65.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.69 and its 200-day moving average is $48.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 304.33 and a beta of 1.47.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $419.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.65 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 0.76%. Analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 31.5% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,281,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,913,000 after buying an additional 546,910 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 454,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,117,000 after buying an additional 96,884 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $6,689,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

