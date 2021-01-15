W Resources Plc (WRES.L) (LON:WRES) Shares Gap Up to $0.11

W Resources Plc (WRES.L) (LON:WRES)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.12. W Resources Plc (WRES.L) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 74,941,740 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.59, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.00 million and a PE ratio of -1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.14.

About W Resources Plc (WRES.L) (LON:WRES)

W Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of tungsten, tin, copper, and gold. Its flagship project is the La Parrilla project located in Spain. The company was formerly known as Caspian Holdings Plc and changed its name to W Resources Plc in July 2012.

