Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research raised shares of Wacker Chemie to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, CSFB restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WKCMF remained flat at $$146.20 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.93. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $149.40.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

