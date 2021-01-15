Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Short Interest Update

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a growth of 58.7% from the December 15th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 269.0 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on WJXFF shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Wajax from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wajax from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on Wajax from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Wajax from $14.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

OTCMKTS:WJXFF opened at $15.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95. Wajax has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $16.14.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.

