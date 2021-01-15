Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,519 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 37,538 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in shares of Walmart by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 9,817 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. DZ Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.82.

Shares of WMT traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,939,165. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,265,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 411,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $59,407,889.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,438,848.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,390,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,288,395 in the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

