Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,763 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tatro Capital LLC grew its position in Walmart by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 18.4% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in Walmart by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its position in Walmart by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 1,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT opened at $146.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $415.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.76.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. DZ Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.82.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total transaction of $78,614,666.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,071,514. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,390,000 shares of company stock worth $1,376,288,395. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

