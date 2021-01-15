Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

WMG stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. Warner Music Group has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $39.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.01.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $17,289,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

