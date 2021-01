Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO Sells $450,000.00 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO James R. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 27,624 shares in the company, valued at $8,287,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:W opened at $329.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.82 and a 200-day moving average of $266.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.23) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on W. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $363.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in W. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,928,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth $83,443,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,253,000 after acquiring an additional 183,222 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 170,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,506,000 after acquiring an additional 104,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 922.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,096,000 after acquiring an additional 96,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

