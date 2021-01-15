Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO Sells $450,000.00 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO James R. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 27,624 shares in the company, valued at $8,287,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:W opened at $329.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.82 and a 200-day moving average of $266.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.23) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on W. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $363.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in W. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,928,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth $83,443,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,253,000 after acquiring an additional 183,222 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 170,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,506,000 after acquiring an additional 104,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 922.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,096,000 after acquiring an additional 96,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

