Wedbush Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report issued on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.63. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Shares of NYSE CHMI opened at $8.90 on Friday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $151.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.32.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.15. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 78.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 339,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 181,349 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 38.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 67,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 32.6% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Regina Lowrie sold 11,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $99,779.12. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 53.73%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

